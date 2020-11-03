Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 253.61 points or 1.45% at 17715.79 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.51%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.3%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.18%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.73%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 1.61%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.35%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.19%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.18%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.17%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.47%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 347.67 or 0.87% at 40105.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.3 points or 0.91% at 11775.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.96 points or 0.74% at 14890.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.68 points or 0.71% at 5046.26.

On BSE,1225 shares were trading in green, 542 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

