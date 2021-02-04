Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 432.48 points or 1.78% at 24689.82 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 5.03%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 3.57%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.9%),MRF Ltd (up 2.6%),Escorts Ltd (up 2.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.28%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.91%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.9%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.85%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.39 or 0.21% at 50148.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.15 points or 0.12% at 14771.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.59 points or 0.89% at 19087.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.68% at 6458.78.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

