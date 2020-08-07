Padmanabh Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 52.59% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net Loss of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.59% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.551.16 -53 1.611.16 39 OPM %63.64-66.38 -62.11-79.31 - PBDT0.36-0.78 LP 1.04-0.80 LP PBT0.34-0.84 LP 0.95-0.92 LP NP-3.87-0.84 -361 -3.26-0.91 -258

