Padmanabh Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumps nearly 8%
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Akashdeep Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 52.59% to Rs 0.55 croreNet Loss of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.59% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.551.16 -53 1.611.16 39 OPM %63.64-66.38 -62.11-79.31 - PBDT0.36-0.78 LP 1.04-0.80 LP PBT0.34-0.84 LP 0.95-0.92 LP NP-3.87-0.84 -361 -3.26-0.91 -258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU