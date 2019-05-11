Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 102.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 40.03 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 102.83% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 40.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.39% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 156.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales40.0339.82 1 156.10146.08 7 OPM %10.329.12 -11.9210.79 - PBDT4.103.80 8 18.8716.27 16 PBT2.862.73 5 14.0411.86 18 NP2.151.06 103 10.087.03 43
