Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 102.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 40.03 crore

Net profit of rose 102.83% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 40.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.39% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 156.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

40.0339.82156.10146.0810.329.1211.9210.794.103.8018.8716.272.862.7314.0411.862.151.0610.087.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)