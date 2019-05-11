Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 125.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 4.50 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 125.64% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 708.96% to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.60% to Rs 22.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.504.21 7 22.5514.40 57 OPM %21.3312.11 -25.688.33 - PBDT0.940.41 129 5.560.77 622 PBT0.880.39 126 5.420.67 709 NP0.880.39 126 5.420.67 709
