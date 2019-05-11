JUST IN
IFGL Refractories appoints Statutory Auditors
Business Standard

NOCIL standalone net profit declines 29.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.43% to Rs 241.58 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 29.79% to Rs 35.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.43% to Rs 241.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 275.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.18% to Rs 184.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 1042.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 967.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales241.58275.87 -12 1042.90967.64 8 OPM %24.4530.66 -27.8327.17 - PBDT61.1687.56 -30 299.66275.98 9 PBT54.8576.40 -28 276.69253.07 9 NP35.7750.95 -30 184.09168.61 9

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 17:07 IST

