Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.0755.93-4.3017.58-6.126.88-7.175.68-8.846.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)