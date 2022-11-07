JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks tick higher as Beijing vows to continue zero-COVID strategy
Business Standard

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.0755.93 -43 OPM %-4.3017.58 -PBDT-6.126.88 PL PBT-7.175.68 PL NP-8.846.56 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU