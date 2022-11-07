Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 32.07 croreNet loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.0755.93 -43 OPM %-4.3017.58 -PBDT-6.126.88 PL PBT-7.175.68 PL NP-8.846.56 PL
