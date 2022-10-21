Avantel consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.65% to Rs 36.23 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 78.49% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 134.65% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.2315.4427.7132.778.975.167.614.196.143.44

