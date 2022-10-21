Avantel consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 134.65% to Rs 36.23 croreNet profit of Avantel rose 78.49% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 134.65% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.2315.44 135 OPM %27.7132.77 -PBDT8.975.16 74 PBT7.614.19 82 NP6.143.44 78
