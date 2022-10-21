Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.08% to Rs 181.06 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 47.14% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.08% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.181.06258.961.731.685.463.715.133.453.342.27

