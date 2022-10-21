JUST IN
Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.08% to Rs 181.06 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 47.14% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.08% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales181.06258.96 -30 OPM %1.731.68 -PBDT5.463.71 47 PBT5.133.45 49 NP3.342.27 47

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 15:43 IST

