Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 509.30 croreNet profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 7.22% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 509.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 561.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales509.30561.76 -9 OPM %28.2029.79 -PBDT153.53162.20 -5 PBT143.59152.53 -6 NP106.88115.20 -7
