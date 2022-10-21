JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 509.30 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 7.22% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 509.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 561.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales509.30561.76 -9 OPM %28.2029.79 -PBDT153.53162.20 -5 PBT143.59152.53 -6 NP106.88115.20 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU