Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 509.30 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 7.22% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 509.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 561.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.509.30561.7628.2029.79153.53162.20143.59152.53106.88115.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)