Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 26.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 835.32 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds declined 26.81% to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 100.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 835.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 706.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales835.32706.43 18 OPM %13.1321.68 -PBDT123.20168.41 -27 PBT114.16161.39 -29 NP73.57100.52 -27

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

