Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 26.81% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Astrazeneca Pharma India reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 835.32 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds declined 26.81% to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 100.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 835.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 706.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales835.32706.43 18 OPM %13.1321.68 -PBDT123.20168.41 -27 PBT114.16161.39 -29 NP73.57100.52 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU