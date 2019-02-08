Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.63% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Axel Polymers rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.63% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.857.66 -24 OPM %7.864.05 -PBDT0.260.11 136 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.190.04 375
