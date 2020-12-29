Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rupa & Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Snowman Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2020.

Rupa & Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Snowman Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2020.

Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 18.55% to Rs 739.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7261 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd spiked 17.11% to Rs 304.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9870 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 279.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd exploded 9.72% to Rs 65.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd spurt 6.75% to Rs 62.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)