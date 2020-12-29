SORIL Infra Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mohota Industries Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd and Fineotex Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2020.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 130.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30041 shares in the past one month.

Mohota Industries Ltd surged 19.77% to Rs 12.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16527 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd soared 19.69% to Rs 2.31. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd gained 15.95% to Rs 50.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7679 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd added 13.77% to Rs 61.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

