Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 38.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 23.44 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 38.27% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.97% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 99.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.4430.1399.65110.7510.4120.4814.3917.963.757.0817.5422.163.036.3714.8619.362.293.7110.8912.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)