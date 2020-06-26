Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 38.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 23.44 croreNet profit of Axtel Industries declined 38.27% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.97% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 99.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.4430.13 -22 99.65110.75 -10 OPM %10.4120.48 -14.3917.96 - PBDT3.757.08 -47 17.5422.16 -21 PBT3.036.37 -52 14.8619.36 -23 NP2.293.71 -38 10.8912.96 -16
