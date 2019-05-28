Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 42.55% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net Loss of Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 16.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 43.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.4916.5243.3647.17-135.72-198.79-30.74-74.35-12.80-32.93-14.81-40.66-13.57-33.70-18.23-44.31-15.06-34.17-19.73-16.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)