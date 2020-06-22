Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2810.55, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% fall in NIFTY and a 19.66% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2810.55, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 53.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 23.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10534.75, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2813.2, up 4.22% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% fall in NIFTY and a 19.66% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)