Bajaj Finance new loans book rises to 6.8M in Q2FY22, customer franchise reaches 62.8M

The NBFC major said new loans booked during Q2 FY23 were 6.8 million, up 7.94% compared with 6.3 million in Q2 FY22.

Bajaj Finance's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 39,400 crore as of 30 September 2022 as compared to Rs 28,720 crore as of 30 September 2021, a YoY growth of 37%.

Customer franchise as of 30 September 2022 stood at 62.9 million, up 19.13% as against 52.8 million as of 30 September 2021. In Q2 FY23, the customer franchise increased by 2.6 million.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew by 31% to approximately Rs 218,350 crore as of 30 September 2022 compared with Rs 166,937 crore as of 30 September 2021. AUM in Q2 FY23 grew by approximately Rs 14,350 crore.

Consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 9,300 crore as of 30 September 2022. The company said its liquidity position remains strong.

The company said it continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 25.1% as of 30 September 2022.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

The NFBC's consolidated net profit surged 158.99% to Rs 2,596.25 crore on 37.66% jump in total income to Rs 9,282.71 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Bajaj Finance fell 0.67% to Rs 7439.35 on the BSE.

