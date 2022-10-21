Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 31.21 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 104.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.2121.5010.2210.512.131.211.931.011.430.70

