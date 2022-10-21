JUST IN
Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 31.21 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 104.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.2121.50 45 OPM %10.2210.51 -PBDT2.131.21 76 PBT1.931.01 91 NP1.430.70 104

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:52 IST

