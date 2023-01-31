Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 64.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 1815.91 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 64.57% to Rs 354.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 215.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 1815.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1552.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1815.911552.5016.2913.01470.09303.12451.73286.04354.16215.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)