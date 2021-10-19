Kama Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors-DVR, Tata Power Company Ltd, Indian Bank and ITC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2021.

Kama Holdings Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 10600 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 668 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 7.97% to Rs 248.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Power Company Ltd crashed 7.48% to Rs 238. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 163.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank pared 6.12% to Rs 161.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITC Ltd fell 5.58% to Rs 247.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

