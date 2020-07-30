Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Bajrang Finance rose 1150.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.57% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 231.43% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.010.112.320.7096.5245.4587.9365.711.950.052.050.461.950.052.050.461.000.081.130.51

