Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Bajrang Finance rose 1150.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.57% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 231.43% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.010.11 1727 2.320.70 231 OPM %96.5245.45 -87.9365.71 - PBDT1.950.05 3800 2.050.46 346 PBT1.950.05 3800 2.050.46 346 NP1.000.08 1150 1.130.51 122

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:53 IST

