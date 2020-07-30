Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajrang Finance standalone net profit rises 2425.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 41.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Bajrang Finance rose 1150.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1727.27% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.57% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 231.43% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.010.11 1727 2.320.70 231 OPM %96.5245.45 -87.9365.71 - PBDT1.950.05 3800 2.050.46 346 PBT1.950.05 3800 2.050.46 346 NP1.000.08 1150 1.130.51 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU