Volumes soar at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd counter

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2021.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd clocked volume of 401.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 460.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87159 shares. The stock lost 0.38% to Rs.406.95. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60280 shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.930.00. Volumes stood at 92920 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 78681 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24993 shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.3,498.50. Volumes stood at 56730 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 11753 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3973 shares. The stock gained 10.46% to Rs.2,285.30. Volumes stood at 11272 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 33403 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12466 shares. The stock dropped 6.64% to Rs.2,575.05. Volumes stood at 29948 shares in the last session.

