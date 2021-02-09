Volumes soar at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Crompton Greaves rallies after strong Q2 numbers
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 21,070 equity shares under ESOS
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 49,963 equity shares under ESOS
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Falls 1.38%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Surges 1.13%
-
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd clocked volume of 401.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 460.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87159 shares
The Ramco Cements Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2021.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd clocked volume of 401.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 460.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87159 shares. The stock lost 0.38% to Rs.406.95. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60280 shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.930.00. Volumes stood at 92920 shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 78681 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24993 shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.3,498.50. Volumes stood at 56730 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 11753 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3973 shares. The stock gained 10.46% to Rs.2,285.30. Volumes stood at 11272 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 33403 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12466 shares. The stock dropped 6.64% to Rs.2,575.05. Volumes stood at 29948 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU