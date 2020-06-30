SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.98% to Rs 0.94 croreNet Loss of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.98% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 8.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.942.61 -64 8.728.53 2 OPM %-5.32-3.07 -0.34-0.82 - PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 0.070.32 -78 PBT-0.06-0.03 -100 00.26 -100 NP-0.04-0.04 0 0.010.21 -95
