Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 12.5 points or 0.24% at 5274.05 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 4.96%), TGV Sraac Ltd (down 3.81%),Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 3.72%),Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd (down 3.44%),DCW Ltd (down 3.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Transpek Industry Ltd (down 3.22%), Rushil Decor Ltd (down 3.2%), Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (down 2.99%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (down 2.67%), and Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 2.66%).

On the other hand, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 5.84%), DIC India Ltd (up 3.62%), and Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 2.99%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.23 or 0.45% at 57404.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.5 points or 0.39% at 17050.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.89 points or 0.24% at 28520.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.27 points or 0.06% at 8746.58.

On BSE,1384 shares were trading in green, 1963 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

