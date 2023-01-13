Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 19.1 points or 0.34% at 5634.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 5.82%), NACL Industries Ltd (up 2.79%),Prakash Industries Ltd (up 2.29%),Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 2.2%),Mukand Ltd (up 2.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.73%), Indo Amines Ltd (up 1.72%), Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 1.71%), Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd (up 1.64%), and Bodal Chemicals Ltd (up 1.59%).

On the other hand, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 80.48%), Plastiblends India Ltd (down 2.6%), and Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 1.74%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 269.92 or 0.45% at 59688.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.7 points or 0.41% at 17784.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.43 points or 0.05% at 28810.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.23 points or 0.27% at 8962.75.

On BSE,1603 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)