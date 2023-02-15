Bata India consolidated net profit rises 15.03% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 900.21 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 15.03% to Rs 83.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 900.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 841.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales900.21841.30 7 OPM %22.9020.05 -PBDT185.12158.81 17 PBT109.7697.26 13 NP83.1972.32 15

Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

