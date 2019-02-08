JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 57.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 435.35 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 57.28% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 435.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 408.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales435.35408.58 7 OPM %25.1217.88 -PBDT109.6276.50 43 PBT65.0247.82 36 NP67.5542.95 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements