West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 57.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 56.45% in the June 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
South India Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 435.35 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 57.28% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 435.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 408.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales435.35408.58 7 OPM %25.1217.88 -PBDT109.6276.50 43 PBT65.0247.82 36 NP67.5542.95 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU