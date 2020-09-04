JUST IN
Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.63% to Rs 144.77 crore

Net Loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 100.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.63% to Rs 144.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 341.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales144.77341.70 -58 OPM %37.7329.36 -PBDT-49.7617.50 PL PBT-93.40-25.40 -268 NP-100.63-22.16 -354

