Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1537.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bata India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Essar Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 57.63% to Rs 144.77 croreNet Loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 100.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.63% to Rs 144.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 341.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales144.77341.70 -58 OPM %37.7329.36 -PBDT-49.7617.50 PL PBT-93.40-25.40 -268 NP-100.63-22.16 -354
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU