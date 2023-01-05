BF Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd, SecUR Credentials Ltd, Kalyani Investment Company Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2023.

BF Investment Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 413.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14784 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd lost 7.96% to Rs 158.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23488 shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd crashed 6.89% to Rs 32.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41437 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd pared 6.11% to Rs 1967.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2213 shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd slipped 5.93% to Rs 80.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

