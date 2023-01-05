Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55188 shares

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 January 2023.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55188 shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.1,003.90. Volumes stood at 62168 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.00% to Rs.2,186.55. Volumes stood at 99638 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 173.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.51% to Rs.83.25. Volumes stood at 11.39 lakh shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd saw volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85452 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.1,626.50. Volumes stood at 87728 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 42.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.89 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.98% to Rs.6,112.40. Volumes stood at 6.71 lakh shares in the last session.

