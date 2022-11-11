JUST IN
BF Utilities consolidated net profit rises 190.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.87% to Rs 160.58 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities rose 190.19% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.87% to Rs 160.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.58113.99 41 OPM %69.3069.42 -PBDT72.1633.45 116 PBT57.7219.53 196 NP26.939.28 190

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

