BF Utilities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 81.22% to Rs 199.47 crore

Net Loss of BF Utilities reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.22% to Rs 199.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.62% to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 535.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 448.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales199.47110.07 81 535.19448.14 19 OPM %29.8263.55 -55.4473.81 - PBDT15.0824.81 -39 112.35146.75 -23 PBT1.7111.92 -86 59.2194.74 -38 NP-8.76-1.76 -398 19.7338.40 -49

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 15:18 IST

