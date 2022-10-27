PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.36% to Rs 897.58 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 78.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.36% to Rs 897.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 559.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales897.58559.74 60 OPM %16.427.13 -PBDT86.05-71.05 LP PBT79.18-77.89 LP NP85.92-78.89 LP
