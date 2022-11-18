Bharat Electronics enters into licensing agreement with Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, DRDO

-
-
The Multi-kilo Watt Beam Directing Optical Channel is the core of any Laser DEW system.
Beam Directing Optical Channel is a complex system of precisely placed lenses and mirrors capable of handling high power laser. It is responsible for delivering very accurate, focused and stabilised laser beam on to the target.
The signing of this LAToT will enable BEL to undertake manufacturing of Multi-kilo Watt Beam Directing Optical Channelat its state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing facility,where various high-end and mission-critical EO and laser systems are being manufactured for the past three decades.
