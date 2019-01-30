JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.19% to Rs 813.74 crore

Net profit of Bharat Financial Inclusion rose 49.47% to Rs 288.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 192.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.19% to Rs 813.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 576.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales813.74576.35 41 OPM %72.4668.53 -PBDT385.83212.55 82 PBT380.59209.03 82 NP288.41192.96 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements