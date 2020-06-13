Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1532.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 4594.10 crore

Net loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 1532.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 681.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 4594.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9912.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1466.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1005.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.39% to Rs 20494.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29441.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

