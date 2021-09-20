Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 424.95, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.85% in last one year as compared to a 55.8% rally in NIFTY and a 38.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 424.95, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17527.85. The Sensex is at 58892.43, down 0.21%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 5.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21444.65, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

