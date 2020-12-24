Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises around 1%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 378.25, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.74% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 7.38% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 378.25, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 0.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16628.2, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 378.75, up 0.77% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 20.74% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 7.38% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)