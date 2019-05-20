Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 3.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.7, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.8% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in and a 19.62% jump in the Energy.

Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.7, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. Corporation Ltd has gained around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15538.65, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 391.6, up 4.11% on the day. is down 0.8% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% jump in NIFTY and a 19.62% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 12.2 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)