Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.27% to Rs 97.35 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 132.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 97.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.3570.92-71.8667.40-121.501.98-136.43-9.33-132.86-11.10

