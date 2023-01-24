JUST IN
Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.27% to Rs 97.35 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 132.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 97.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.3570.92 37 OPM %-71.8667.40 -PBDT-121.501.98 PL PBT-136.43-9.33 -1362 NP-132.86-11.10 -1097

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

