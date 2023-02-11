Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 95.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Consumer goods shares edge higher
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 3.32 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.323.17 5 OPM %12.9513.88 -PBDT0.220.19 16 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU