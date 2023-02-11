JUST IN
Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.323.17 5 OPM %12.9513.88 -PBDT0.220.19 16 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:25 IST

