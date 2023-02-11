Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.323.1712.9513.880.220.190.060.030.060.03

