Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 2165.57 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 68.02% to Rs 108.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 338.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 2165.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2045.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2165.572045.8112.4422.32300.04567.64151.48450.07108.38338.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)