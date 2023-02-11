Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 2165.57 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 68.02% to Rs 108.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 338.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 2165.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2045.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2165.572045.81 6 OPM %12.4422.32 -PBDT300.04567.64 -47 PBT151.48450.07 -66 NP108.38338.95 -68
