JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 23.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.16% to Rs 117.67 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 23.47% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.16% to Rs 117.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales117.67155.16 -24 OPM %13.0311.98 -PBDT17.5722.83 -23 PBT16.4421.71 -24 NP12.7516.66 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU