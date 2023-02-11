Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 23.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.16% to Rs 117.67 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 23.47% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.16% to Rs 117.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.117.67155.1613.0311.9817.5722.8316.4421.7112.7516.66

