Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 769.39% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net Loss of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 769.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.42% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 225.59% to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.260.49 769 6.872.11 226 OPM %-6.10-126.53 --9.61-51.18 - PBDT-0.21-0.45 53 0.17-0.47 LP PBT-0.21-0.45 53 0.17-0.47 LP NP-0.04-0.45 91 3.844.95 -22

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 16:41 IST

