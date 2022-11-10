BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 172.93% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 48.48 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 172.93% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales48.4841.23 18 OPM %28.6514.75 -PBDT12.884.93 161 PBT11.383.50 225 NP8.573.14 173

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:31 IST

