Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 97.48% to Rs 301.39 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 97.48% to Rs 301.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.301.39152.6227.2441.4115.26-2.585.12-6.73-17.18-16.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)