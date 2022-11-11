Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 719.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 71.76 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 719.05% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.71.7662.408.994.126.111.725.130.635.160.63

