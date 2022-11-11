Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 719.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 71.76 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 719.05% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.7662.40 15 OPM %8.994.12 -PBDT6.111.72 255 PBT5.130.63 714 NP5.160.63 719
