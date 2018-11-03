Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 225.29 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 5.49% to Rs 41.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 225.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 224.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales225.29224.18 0 OPM %18.4321.17 -PBDT65.1356.46 15 PBT62.8051.60 22 NP41.6739.50 5
