Vedanta Ltd gains 2.25%

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.45, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 205.52% in last one year as compared to a 50.22% gain in NIFTY and a 156.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.45, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17928.35. The Sensex is at 60074, down 0.1%. Vedanta Ltd has dropped around 1.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5766.4, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.95, up 2.94% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 205.52% in last one year as compared to a 50.22% gain in NIFTY and a 156.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)